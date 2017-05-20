State Treasurer John Chiang says California will take 'a different road' than the Trump administration

State Treasurer John Chiang told California Democrats on Saturday that the state is charting its own course, different from the one taken by President Trump and Republicans in Washington.

"Together we will propose a different road for California," Chiang said to applause from the delegates attending the California Democratic Party convention.

Chiang, who announced his candidacy for governor last spring, said the state must take an active role in opposing Trump on a range of issues, including immigration crackdowns and a rollback of existing climate change policies.

"Every hour since Donald Trump took office, I find myself saying 'Not on our watch,' " Chiang said.

The 54-year-old Democrat from Los Angeles served eight years as the state's controller before being elected treasurer in 2014. He reminded the convention crowd of his fights with former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger during the state's economic crisis, including a 2008 showdown over whether Chiang should issue paychecks to hundreds of thousands of state workers.

"I know the ins and outs of how to run this state responsibly," he said. "I have a track record of getting the job done."