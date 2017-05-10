L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl endorses Katie Hill in 2018 primary for Rep. Steve Knight's seat

Democrat Katie Hill, one of the challengers seeking to unseat Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) in 2018, has scored an early endorsement from Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

After the recent House vote to roll back provisions of the Affordable Care Act, Knight's seat has been deemed a "toss-up" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Hill, 29, is the executive director and deputy CEO of People Assisting the Homeless, or PATH, a statewide organization that provides homeless services and develops housing.

“Katie is a rare find in politics. Her open and straightforward dedication to achieving real progress for her community will make her a force to be reckoned with in Congress," Kuehl said in a statement. "I am confident that she will make an excellent representative, which is why I fully support and endorse her campaign.”

Knight's district is almost evenly split between registered Democrats and Republicans, with about a fifth of its voters listing themselves as having "no party preference." National Democrats have targeted Knight's seat as one they want to flip in 2018.

Another political newcomer, geologist Jess Phoenix, is also running in the district. Democrat Bryan Caforio, who lost to Knight last November, has said he is still considering whether to run for the seat again in 2018.

There has been a surge of activism in the district. Knight has held two packed town hall forums this year — including one where Hill questioned him — and protests outside his office are becoming regular events.