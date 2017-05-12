Mike Woo, L.A.'s first Asian American city councilman, endorses Robert Lee Ahn for Congress

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

There's more cash in Gov. Jerry Brown's new budget.

Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman asked supporters to "push back" against what he called a targeted campaign to spread false rumors about him online.

Feinstein puts out scathing statement on the reasoning for the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

