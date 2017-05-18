Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

State government

Majority vote on cap and trade? No, thank you, governor's office says

Chris Megerian

Gov. Jerry Brown’s top advisor says he won’t accept anything less than a two-thirds vote to extend California’s cap-and-trade program for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The higher threshold is needed to insulate the program from legal challenges. 

The tweet came in response to an earlier story from The Times that discussed how some lawmakers were considering pushing forward with only a majority vote, which could make it easier to reach a deal but would leave the program vulnerable to legal challenges.

Brown wants to solidify cap and trade before leaving office, and he’s been pushing to close the deal in the next month. 

