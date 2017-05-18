This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Members of both parties in California's congressional delegation voiced support Wednesday for the appointment of special prosecutor Robert Mueller.
- The hopefuls for California governor will court supporters at the California Democratic Convention this weekend.
- Palmdale Rep. Steve Knight said on Tuesday that it's time for a special prosecutor to take over the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Majority vote on cap and trade? No, thank you, governor's office says
|Chris Megerian
Gov. Jerry Brown’s top advisor says he won’t accept anything less than a two-thirds vote to extend California’s cap-and-trade program for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The higher threshold is needed to insulate the program from legal challenges.
The tweet came in response to an earlier story from The Times that discussed how some lawmakers were considering pushing forward with only a majority vote, which could make it easier to reach a deal but would leave the program vulnerable to legal challenges.
Brown wants to solidify cap and trade before leaving office, and he’s been pushing to close the deal in the next month.