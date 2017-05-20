This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news.
Here's what we're watching right now at the California Democratic Party convention in Sacramento:
- On Saturday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi admonished GOP members of Congress for "stonewalling" the investigation of allegations of Russian influence in the election of President Trump.
- The convention kicked off Friday with rallies, F-bombs and a speech from Democratic National Committeee Chairman Tom Perez.
- See photos from the event here, and listen to a podcast about what the Times' politics team is watching for here.
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'Usually I’m scooping Jerry Brown’s ice cream'
|Seema Mehta
Gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom mused about his duties as lieutenant governor as he courted Democratic delegates by scooping ice cream for them on a blazing hot Saturday.
“People ask what does a lieutenant governor do. What do they do? This is it,” he said in an exchange with a man in the crowd surrounding his ice cream tent outside the California Democratic Party convention. “See, know your job. Usually I’m scooping Jerry Brown’s ice cream.”
After delivering a lengthy speech painting California as the resistance to Trump, Newsom wooed delegates, took selfies and donned a plastic red nose to raise awareness about childhood poverty.
As he passed out ice creamm, Newsom was approached by Harmesh Kumar, a Democrat who has also filed to run for governor.
“Let’s have our first debate,” Newsom said to Kumar. “Rocky road or chocolate chip, which one? This is big moment. People want to know, they have a right to know.”
Newsom handed Kumar an ice cream cone before adding, “This is called sucking up to your opposition.”