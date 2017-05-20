Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'Usually I’m scooping Jerry Brown’s ice cream'

Gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom mused about his duties as lieutenant governor as he courted Democratic delegates by scooping ice cream for them on a blazing hot Saturday.

“People ask what does a lieutenant governor do. What do they do? This is it,” he said in an exchange with a man in the crowd surrounding his ice cream tent outside the California Democratic Party convention. “See, know your job. Usually I’m scooping Jerry Brown’s ice cream.”

After delivering a lengthy speech painting California as the resistance to Trump, Newsom wooed delegates, took selfies and donned a plastic red nose to raise awareness about childhood poverty.