'Now is the time for courage': Democratic Rep. Scott Peters makes personal appeal to Republicans

Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego) is making a personal plea to every Republican in Congress in the form of a letter asking them join Democrats and create an independent, nonpartisan commission to look at Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election.

House Republican leaders have largely said that existing oversight and investigatory committees are sufficient to look at the issue, but ongoing controversy spilling from the White House, including allegations that President Trump asked the FBI to drop the investigation, has made some rank-and-file Republicans leery.

Peters, who is considered one of the most moderate members of Congress, said he's hoping that a direct invitation can sway those thinking about an independent committee.

“It's easy to send tweets, but I think it's also important to reach out and try to give someone the consideration I would hope they would give me,” he said. “I mean it to be a sign of respect toward my Republican colleagues. I think this is a most direct and respectful way to ask for their help and for their alliance.”

Democrats want a vote on legislation sponsored by Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) and Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) to create a 12-person panel evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats to investigate attempts by the Russian government, or by people in Russia, to influence the election. The bill is supported by every member of the House Democratic Caucus, but just two Republicans.

Starting today, Democrats are using a procedural maneuver to try to "discharge" the legislation from the House Foreign Affairs Committee — where it has languished since the day it was filed — and bring it to the floor for a vote.

To do that, 218 members would have to sign a petition, and because Democrats are in the minority, they can't get to that number without Republican help. As of Wednesday afternoon, 115 House members had signed the petition. (The roll call of who has signed is posted online here.)

Swalwell has extensively lobbied Republicans to join the effort, including personally speaking with many GOP House members who he said have voiced concerns about what they are learning about Russia.

"We just want a through investigation," Swalwell said. "I just hope that their concern moves from tweets and statements to putting their pen to paper and signing this discharge petition, because that's ultimately what this is going to take."

The House and Senate Intelligence committees are both investigating Russian attempts to influence the election and what, if anything, the Trump campaign knew, and Peters said those investigations should continue. But assembling an independent panel of experts to review what happened and make recommendations would give members of Congress the opportunity to focus on other pressing concerns rather than just reacting to the news of the day. (Here's how Congress is responding to the news that Trump might have asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation of Michael Flynn.)

“All this talk of Trump and Russia is getting in the way of us doing our jobs here in terms of tax and infrastructure,” Peters said. “We all agree they need attention, let’s get working on those.”