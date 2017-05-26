Outside money spills into L.A. congressional race as election day nears

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, left, and Robert Lee Ahn are running to replace Xavier Becerra in the 34th Congressional District.

Spending by outside groups hoping to influence Los Angeles' congressional race is picking up, with less than two weeks to go before the runoff for the 34th Congressional District.

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez and attorney Robert Lee Ahn, both Democrats, are competing to fill the former seat of Xavier Becerra in the June 6 election. Becerra stepped down months ago to become the state's attorney general.

Spending separate from the candidates' campaigns is reaching into the six-figure range, with most of the outside money going to support Gomez, the heavy favorite of establishment Democrats.

One group funded primarily by an Ahn donor, Citizens for a Better Government, has spent $40,264 on data, printing and postage for mailers, and $8,000 on treasury services to support Ahn's bid.

The Latino Victory Fund, which has endorsed Gomez, recently spent $29,640 on direct mail and $30,000 on phone banking and voter canvassing for the candidate. Billboard company Outfront Media LLC has spent $1,973 on billboards for him.

Also backing Gomez is a group called Middle Class Values PAC. The group spent $19,653 on mailers supporting Gomez despite not having reported receiving any major contributions so far this year.

The group's biggest donors last year were a handful of Nevada casino owners and developers, but most of that money appears to have been spent on Democrats running for Congress in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Outside spending in the 34th Congressional District race has been dwarfed by candidate spending. As of March 31, Gomez had spent $446,455 and Ahn had dropped about $767,315 on his run.

New campaign finance figures from both candidates are due at midnight Friday.