This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Campaign finance reports from Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) show expenses at Las Vegas locations even during a probe of his political committee.
- Palmdale Rep. Steve Knight said on Tuesday that it's time for a special prosecutor to take over the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.
- A high-profile effort to overhaul California's bail system could result in "hundreds of millions of dollars" in new government costs.
Panel delays vote on pay raises for California's governor and legislators
|Patrick McGreevy
The state panel that gives annual pay raises to the governor and legislators has canceled its meeting set for Wednesday because Gov. Jerry Brown has not filled four of the seven seats on the panel, leaving it without a quorum, officials said.
The governor appoints the members of the California Citizens Compensation Commission, which sets elected officials’ salaries and was created in 1990 through the voters' passage of Proposition 112.
However, the panel recently lost its chairman and fourth member, labor leader Tom Dalzell, when his term expired, and Brown has not filled any of the vacancies. Joe DeAnda, a spokesman for the panel, said the meeting will be reset during the coming weeks. Aides to Brown declined to comment.
The panel is required to meet by June 30 of each year to decide what changes to make, if any, for the following December.