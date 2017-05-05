This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Half of California's House GOP members said they were undecided up until they all voted for the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
- Gov. Jerry Brown and two of those Republican congressmen traded last-minute jabs just before the vote.
- This assemblyman wants voters to have a chance to repeal something else: California's brand new gas tax increase.
Political analysts shift California races toward Democrats after healthcare vote
Citing the House vote to roll back the Affordable Care Act, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has shifted the race ratings evaluating the electoral fortunes of four vulnerable California Republicans toward the Democrats.
While the election is 18 months away, and a lot can and will change in that time, potential challengers and donors consider such rankings when deciding which members of Congress to challenge or where to spend their money. Multiple candidates have already announced bids against incumbent Republicans across California.
Cook political analyst David Wasserman explained the move (which included 20 districts across the country) as happening because Democrats have a new vote to hold against Republicans, much the way the Affordable Care Act was used against Democrats in 2010 when they lost the majority.
"Although it's the first of potentially many explosive votes, House Republicans' willingness to spend political capital on a proposal that garnered the support of just 17 percent of the public in a March Quinnipiac poll is consistent with past scenarios that have generated a midterm wave," Wasserman said.
All 14 of the Golden State's Republican members joined their House colleagues to pass the bill Thursday afternoon, including the seven California GOP members who became 2018 targets when their House districts picked Hillary Clinton for president.
The Cook Political Report's May 5 ranking changes are:
- 25th District (toss-up): Democrats have repeatedly challenged Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) for this seat, and he's gotten used to running defense. With Knight's vote for the healthcare bill, the ranking moved from leaning Republican. Announced challengers to Knight include geologist Jess Phoenix and homelessness nonprofit director Katie Hill.
- 39th District (leans Republican): The demographics in Rep. Ed Royce's Orange County district are shifting away from white suburbanites, but he's known for his work with the growing Asian population. The ranking moved from likely Republican. Announced challengers include Phil Janowicz, a former chemistry professor at Cal State Fullerton.
- 45th District (leans Republican): Centered on Irvine, Rep. Mimi Walters' district has had a particularly vocal backlash to Trump. Two UC Irvine law professors, Katie Porter and Dave Min, are among her early challengers.
- 48th District (leans Republican): Rep. Dana Rohrabacher has represented the Orange County coast line for nearly 30 years and hasn't faced serious Democratic opposition for some time. Democrats, including opponent Laguna Beach real estate businessman Harley Rouda and Laguna Beach developer Boyd Roberts, are already attacking him for how long he's been in office, and his deferential relationship to Russia.
Holding steady in the rankings were:
- 49th District (toss-up): Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) won reelection in 2018 by less than 2,000 votes, the tightest race he's had in decades, and has made some not so subtle moves to placate the changing attitudes of his district. Announced opponents include Orange County environmental lawyer Mike Levin and Issa's 2016 rival Col. Doug Applegate.
- 10th District (leans Republican): Rep. Jeff Denham's Central Valley district has been a prime pickup target for Democrats repeatedly, but they haven't had any luck knocking him off. He has a handful of opponents, including investor Josh Harder.
- 21st District: (likely Republican): Like Denham, Rep. David Valadao's Central Valley district has been a repeated target for Democrats. His majority Latino district went strongly for Clinton.