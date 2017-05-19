California Rep. Eric Swalwell and wife Brittany welcome a baby boy, Nelson

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) and his wife Brittany announced the birth of their first child Friday, a boy.

The couple named their son Eric Nelson Swalwell and plan to call him Nelson, according to the congressman's Instagram. He was born in San Ramon, Calif. Swalwell reports that mom and baby are healthy and well.

Swalwell is serving his third term in Congress and is head of the Future Forum, a group of younger House members focused on issues millennials care about, such as student loan debt.

Swalwell is a member of the House Select Intelligence Committee and is a frequent face on cable news discussing the committee's investigation of Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election.