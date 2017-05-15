Congressional hopeful Robert Lee Ahn is no longer calling himself a 'lifelong Democrat' in latest candidate statement

Sample ballots for Los Angeles' special congressional election have been going out in the 34th District the last couple of weeks, and there's one change voters may not have noticed. Unlike in the primary election, candidate Robert Lee Ahn is no longer calling himself a "lifelong Democrat" in his candidate statement.

That's because it's not true.

Ahn, who said in an interview that he first registered to vote as a Republican, and later switched his registration to the Democratic Party in 2012.

Ahn caught the mistake before the primary election, spokesman James Lee said, but a staff member sent the incorrect version to the L.A. County registrar's office for printing.

Lee said Ahn has been "consistent" about acknowledging his former status as a Republican and that there was no "deliberate attempt" to mislead voters.

In Ahn's latest candidate statement, which Lee said should have run in the primary, a paragraph has been added criticizing "professional politicians" and "old politics financed by Sacramento special interests."

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, who uses a significant portion of his candidate statement in June's sample ballot to tout some of his many endorsements, did not submit a candidate statement in the April primary.

Ahn and Gomez will face off in a June 6 runoff for the seat.