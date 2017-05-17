Free booze and celebrity appearances: How candidates for governor will court California Democrats this weekend

Top candidates to replace termed-out Gov. Jerry Brown will gather at the California Democratic Party’s annual convention later this week, giving the most crucial speeches of their campaigns to date, courting activists and wooing donors and powerful party leaders.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Treasurer John Chiang and former state schools chief Delaine Eastin will each address thousands of delegates and guests on Saturday in Sacramento. Though the candidates are well-known among Democratic insiders, the speeches mark the first time the four of them will address the same influential crowd — a critical benchmark in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

They will also court the party faithful with food, drinks and parties. Chiang is co-hosting a “United for California” late-night reception on Saturday. Newsom is headlining a street party featuring rapper Common and DJ Jazzy Jeff the same night, as well as a couple of gatherings earlier in the day.

Political leaders who are potentially eyeing runs for higher office will also be out in full force.

In advance of the three-day meeting, state Senate leader Kevin de León emailed delegates a sharply produced video about the importance of California as a liberal bulwark during President Trump’s tenure.