This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein had pointed words about the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
- Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman asked supporters to "push back" against what he called a targeted campaign to spread false rumors about him online.
- Half of California's House GOP members said they were undecided up until they all voted for the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
California lawmakers race bullfrogs at annual Capitol event
California lawmakers, staffers and family members kissed and raced bullfrogs at the Capitol on Wednesday to commemorate the start of the annual Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee.
The fair in Calaveras County began in 1928 in Angels Camp to celebrate the paving of the city's main street. Legislators have gathered at the Capitol for the annual frog jump for more than 30 years.
The event is based on the 1865 short story by Mark Twain, "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County," and this year it was organized by state Sen. Tom Berryhill (R-Modesto).