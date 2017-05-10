California lawmakers, staffers and family members kissed and raced bullfrogs at the Capitol on Wednesday to commemorate the start of the annual Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee.

The fair in Calaveras County began in 1928 in Angels Camp to celebrate the paving of the city's main street. Legislators have gathered at the Capitol for the annual frog jump for more than 30 years.

The event is based on the 1865 short story by Mark Twain, "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County," and this year it was organized by state Sen. Tom Berryhill (R-Modesto).