State Senate committee gets new leader after Democrat was ousted as chairman

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown acknowledged the power of President Trump's populist message in a weekend TV interview, but said Trump "doesn't have the answer" for the Americans who voted for him.
- Democrat Bryan Caforio has launched a second bid to run against Republican Rep. Steve Knight.
- The state audit of University of California President Janet Napolitano's office raised questions about some expensive travel costs.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.