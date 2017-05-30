State Senate Democrats pass bills designed to protect against Trump's possible changes

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Legislators at the state Capitol will winnow down the hundreds of bills pending by Friday afternoon, quietly killing some of them which have been sitting in what's called the "suspense file."

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) said Friday that a Montana congressional candidate's alleged attack on a reporter was wrong "unless the reporter deserved it."

African Americans in the California Democratic Party want an apology made to Rep. Maxine Water (D-Los Angeles) after her microphone was cut off at last weekend's convention.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.