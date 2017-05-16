A prisoner peeks through the bars of his cell at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles.

A new legislative committee analysis predicts that overhauling the bail system in California could be costly, adding a significant hurdle for Democratic lawmakers seeking to pass sweeping reform in the face of heavy opposition from law enforcement and the bail industry.

Assembly Bill 42, authored by Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Oakland), would end the use of money bail schedules, a set of fixed fees judges use to release people from jail while their cases are pending. The bill would instead require counties to establish pretrial services agencies to determine whether defendants should be released and, if so, on what conditions.

An identical version of the plan, authored by state Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), is moving through the Senate. And both are now awaiting action in the appropriations committees of the respective chambers.