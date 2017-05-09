This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Half of California's House GOP members said they were undecided up until they all voted for the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
- Gov. Jerry Brown and two of those Republican congressmen traded last-minute jabs just before the vote.
- This assemblyman wants voters to have a chance to repeal something else: California's brand new gas tax increase.
The healthcare vote backlash comes to Darrell Issa's office
U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa of Vista was among the seven California Republicans in vulnerable House districts who voted for the GOP healthcare bill last week.