Veteran Democratic operative criticizes Kimberly Ellis for refusing to concede party chair race

Supporters of Kimberly Ellis make signs, refusing to accept her loss to Eric Bauman for the California Democratic chair post.

Veteran Democratic operative Bob Mulholland slammed infighting among California Democrats, and urged Kimberly Ellis, who came up short in a nasty party chair election, to work to unify the party.

“I … and others did not understand some of your supporters' … attacks on those of us who have spent decades or years building the Democrats in California as the most successful political Party in the country,” he wrote in an open letter to Ellis on Thursday.

He sent the email in the aftermath of the party’s rancorous convention last weekend that featured a bitter leadership battle between Ellis, a favorite of newer members including the backers of Bernie Sanders’ failed presidential bid, and longtime party leader Eric Bauman.

After Bauman was declared the winner by a razor-thin margin of just over 60 votes, Ellis refused to concede and demanded an audit of the vote as some of her backers floated rumors of ballot-box stuffing and discarded ballots.

Ellis demurred when asked about Mulholland's scathing letter.

"While our review continues, we are refraining from making any statement that might cause further division," Ellis said. "If we hope to truly unify this party, it will require patience by all."

Officials with the Ellis campaign have been reviewing ballots this week. A spokesman said they had looked at about two-thirds by the end of Friday and hope to be done by the middle of next week.

Joe Macaluso, Ellis' strategist, declined to discuss the results and said her team needed to review additional documentation beyond the ballots.

“We’re trying to stay true to our process and not release anything, but we’re in it,” he said. "It's an extensive process."

Mulholland argued in his public letter that the convention should have showcased the party's message, not intraparty spats.

“Our annual Conventions should take care of internal business (Platforms, election of Officers, Resolutions, etc.), but more importantly a communication to voters, especially moderate Democrats and Independents about their concerns and issues,” Mulholland wrote. "If such busy people had a minute to read some news about our Convention, they saw Democrats yelling and arguing about ballots being stuffed, sounding like a Trump event. This Convention failed them.”

Mulholland listed the party’s successes in the state, including Democrats’ lopsided voter registration edge, its nearly three-decade record of supporting Democratic presidential candidates, its election of female senators since 1992 and its hold of every statewide office, supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature and nearly three-quarters of the congressional delegation.

“Over the last 29 years, that's a [1.000] batting record,” he wrote.

Mulholland called on Ellis to hold a news conference with Bauman once she is satisfied with her audit of the vote. Then, he wrote, "let's move on."