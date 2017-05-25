Where bills go to die: Lawmakers begin clearing the 'suspense file' with hundreds of measures in limbo

From a sales tax exemption on tampons to healthcare rules and marijuana regulation, a massive stack of proposed laws faces a major deadline Friday morning at the state Capitol.

To survive, they must clear what's known as the "suspense file" -- the place where bills that would cost taxpayers money are held in legislative limbo.

By law, bills with a fiscal impact must be sent to the floor of the Assembly and Senate by the close of business on Friday. That means it's decision time for more than 800 pieces of legislation.

The Senate's fiscal committee will decide the fate of bills on Thursday; the Assembly will do so on Friday.