With defunding threats less imminent, Planned Parenthood turns its focus to low Medi-Cal payments

A Capitol gathering of Planned Parenthood supporters on Monday had many of the same traits as the January Women's March and other rallies of the Trump era: pink T-shirts and so-called pussy hats, with frequent jeers for the president and the GOP-majority Congress.

But behind the familiar feel was a subtle shift in lobbying by Planned Parenthood of California. After months of warning of the existential threat of potential federal defunding, the healthcare organization has trained its focus on another threat: low reimbursements from the state for seeing Medi-Cal patients.

"The message today is that Medi-Cal reimbursement rates are so low that they threaten our ability to keep our health centers open," said Kathy Kneer, president of Planned Parenthood of California. "It would be a tragedy if we stopped Trump but allowed low rates to close our health centers one by one by one."

Medi-Cal reimbursement rates have been a perennial budget sore spot between healthcare providers and Gov. Jerry Brown's administration. Planned Parenthood was among the backers of last year's tobacco tax, with the intention that the extra dollars from the tax could go, in part, to raising provider rates.

But Brown's administration has resisted putting more money into reimbursement rates. Instead, his budget proposes using much of the tobacco tax money to increase overall spending in the Medi-Cal program.

Nearly 90% of Planned Parenthood's patients in California are on Medi-Cal. The group is seeking $50 million in this year's budget for higher reimbursement rates for reproductive healthcare.

"We see so many women and men who don't have other choices because so many providers have walked away from Medi-Cal," said Sue Dunlap, president of Planned Parenthood's Los Angeles affiliate. "In many of the communities we serve — East Los Angeles, South L.A., Antelope Valley — we're one of the few providers where patients can get in in under a few weeks."

The rally, attended by hundreds of Planned Parenthood backers, had no shortage of lawmakers looking to tout their support for the group — and bash the goings-on in Washington.

"Let me be very clear here: If you believe in a woman's right to control her own healthcare, if you believe that healthcare is a human right and not a privilege for those who just can afford it and if you believe that women are entitled to full and unconditional equality before the law, California, our state, will always be your sanctuary," said Senate leader Kevin de Léon (D-Los Angeles) to cheers.

But that support doesn't necessarily translate to budget victory for the organization.

"I'm here to express my solidarity with the women of Planned Parenthood, but separate from what the budget is and the deliberations and the process we have to go through," De Léon said in an interview after the rally.