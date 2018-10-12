Advertisement

Turkey convicts U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, but allows him to leave

By Associated Press
Oct 12, 2018 | 6:55 AM
| Aliaga, Turkey
After two years in detention, American pastor Andrew Craig Brunson will be allowed to leave Turkey. (Emre Tazegul / Associated Press)

A Turkish court has convicted an American pastor at the center of a Turkish-American diplomatic dispute of terror charges, but has released him from house arrest and allowed him to leave Turkey.

The court near the western city of Izmir on Friday sentenced Andrew Brunson to three and one month in prison, but since the evangelical pastor has already spent two years in detention he won't serve more time.

Brunson, 50, had rejected the espionage and terror-related charges and strongly maintained his innocence.

Lawyer Ismail Cem Halavurt said Brunson was expected to leave Turkey for the United States.
