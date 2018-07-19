Republicans withdraw 9th Circuit nominee amid criticism over his college writings

Senate Republican leaders on Thursday abruptly withdrew the nomination of Ryan Bounds for the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, a reminder of how a single GOP senator’s objection can derail a judicial confirmation when all Democrats unite against it.
It was a rare setback in President Trump’s otherwise impressive record of appointing judges to the federal bench.
And it comes as Republicans are embarking on an effort to confirm Trump’s nomination to the Supreme Court open, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, amid growing Democratic opposition.
The nomination of Bounds, 45, currently an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon, appeared to be headed for confirmation earlier in the day, despite the objections of both of Oregon’s Democratic senators.
But Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the Senate’s only African American Republican, said he had reservations about some of Bounds’ college writings, which dealt with racial divisions on campus.
Alliance for Justice, a liberal legal advocacy group, said Bounds used “racist and offensive language” in writings while at Stanford University.
“Ryan Bounds is the author of offensive material about people of color, rape survivors, LGBTQ people and others -- material he hid from Oregon's judicial selection commission in an attempt to evade thorough vetting,” the group said Thursday.
The White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky chose to pull the nomination rather than have it fail, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas said.
It was the first time President Trump has been forced to withdraw a nomination to an appellate court, though several nominations to district courts have been withdrawn amid questions about experience or bias.
Republicans hold a slim 51-seat majority in the Senate, and with Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) absent while he battles brain cancer at home, they can’t afford to lose any GOP members, assuming Democrats all vote against a nominee.