By announcing California's first satellite launch, Gov. Jerry Brown ends climate summit with a cosmic boom

Plans were put in motion to install 3.5 million more electric-vehicle chargers worldwide within the next seven years. There are currently fewer than half a million. California will impose emissions targets on the ride-share and autonomous vehicle industries, accelerating the production of electric cars. The state of Minnesota, which relies heavily on coal power, was among several big states and cities around the world joining a coalition vowing to go coal-free in the near future. Walmart and Unilever made major forest sustainability pledges. McDonald’s is among the nearly 500 companies now working with a nonprofit to slash the carbon footprint of everything it does — from beef production to packaging — to conform with the Paris goals.