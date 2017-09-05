Are you a DACA participant? Tell us what you think of Trump's decision to end the program

Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA, comes after months of will-he-or-won’t-he speculation.

The Obama-era program has protected more than 790,000 immigrants from deportation, many who define themselves as “dreamers.” On the campaign trail, Trump insisted that he would end DACA, but his stance has been less rigid since he became president. On Monday, the Trump administration announced plans to start phasing out the program in March, unless Congress takes action before.

Are you a DACA participant? We'd like to know how you feel about President Trump's decision to end the DACA program. What impact has DACA had on your life? Do you have concerns with the program ending? Call us at 951-39-HeyLA and share your experience. Tell us how long you’ve been part of the program and what your status is now. Be sure to include your first and last name, city and state and age.

A note: By leaving us a message, you’re giving the Los Angeles Times permission to edit and publish your response, including your voice, on any platform. Thanks for your time.

CAPTION President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." CAPTION President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." CAPTION De’Andre Harris, 20, of Charlottesville, Va., who protested against white supremacists, recounts being attacked by a gang of them in the city on Saturday. (Video by Zach D. Roberts) De’Andre Harris, 20, of Charlottesville, Va., who protested against white supremacists, recounts being attacked by a gang of them in the city on Saturday. (Video by Zach D. Roberts) CAPTION Charles Robert Jenkins, 77, deserted the U.S. Army in 1965 and crossed into North Korea, where he was held for decades. Charles Robert Jenkins, 77, deserted the U.S. Army in 1965 and crossed into North Korea, where he was held for decades. CAPTION "We'll see," Trump says when asked about his chief strategist, Steve Bannon. "We'll see," Trump says when asked about his chief strategist, Steve Bannon. CAPTION President Trump condemned the violence and racism from Saturday's protests in Charlottesville, Va. President Trump condemned the violence and racism from Saturday's protests in Charlottesville, Va.

colleen.shalby@latimes.com

Twitter: @cshalby

ALSO:

For me, being Latino means living between two worlds

Will Trump dump DACA? California schools brace for news