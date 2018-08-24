Why Democrats are talking more about missing Kavanaugh documents than abortion in the Supreme Court battle

"It may seem trivial to debate how many pages we can or can’t review, or what is public or not public, but withholding even a small number of documents from the Senate or public could prevent key facts from being known," Feinstein said. "This is particularly true because so much is at stake with this nomination … [including issues that] define who we are as a nation and the extent of the freedoms that we all cherish under our Constitution and laws."