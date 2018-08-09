Far ahead in the polls, Feinstein is in no hurry to campaign during August recess

Feinstein’s opponent, state Sen. Kevin de León, is running a scrappy, underdog campaign. De León doesn’t have sufficient cash to compete in advertising and he has crisscrossed the state for the last few weeks trying to do the kind of retail politics that’s daunting in a state of nearly 40 million people. During these recess weeks his campaign said he’s holding fundraisers, speaking with local Democratic clubs and campaigning with congressional candidates.