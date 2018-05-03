Trump EPA’s fuel economy plan could have far-reaching consequences for climate and clean air

The plan, Larsen said, would also slow or halt key research and design developments by auto companies, creating a long-term ripple effect on the types of cars rolled out of factories. "These vehicles will stay on the road for a long time," she said. "It would be a real loss not just for the vehicles that come off the assembly line in the next five years, but for that whole generation of vehicle technology that won't benefit from continually improved efficiency over those years."