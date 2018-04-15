Eric Garcetti, presidential long shot, journeys to Iowa, the land of dreams

"I think that Iowa and Los Angeles have a ton in common," Garcetti told about 75 Polk County Democrats, who crowded an Irish-themed tavern on a rainy Saturday in Des Moines. "We have the same struggles. We have the same hopes right now, and the same challenges before us: Can I get out from under debt and send my kid to college? Will I have the opportunity in the future economy to find a place for me in it?"