Giuliani comment focuses attention on campaign huddle two days before Trump Tower meeting

Trump, his son and the president’s lawyers have consistently sought to minimize the importance of the meeting with the Russians. Starting with the first disclosure of it by the New York Times in July 2017, Trump and his aides have issued statements that have proven false and mischaracterized the session. An initial statement from Donald Trump Jr., which his father took a major hand in drafting, sought to portray the meeting as focused on the issue of American couples trying to adopt children in Russia.