House GOP leaders bump against deadline to agree on an immigration bill or be forced to vote

GOP House leaders have bumped up against the Tuesday deadline set by moderate Republicans to come up with a compromise immigration proposal. Otherwise, the dissidents intend to act to force a vote on four immigration bills later this month.
Moderate and conservative Republicans have struggled for years to come together on immigration. In recent weeks, Republicans frustrated by Congress’ failure to resolve the legal status of people brought to the country illegally as children have pushed the issue back into the spotlight.
House GOP leaders late last week asked for more time to reach a compromise. Moderates, who organized a rarely used parliamentary maneuver known as a discharge petition to force a vote, said they could not wait beyond June 12 for House leaders to forge an alternative for helping the young immigrants, often called Dreamers.
"We set a hard deadline, we're sticking to a hard deadline," Republican Rep. Jeff Denham of Turlock, a leader in the effort, said last week.
Forcing a vote would be a rare rebuke of House leaders, who have pleaded with the members not to move forward, warning that forcing votes on something unpopular with the conservative base would risk depressing Republican turnout in this year’s midterm elections and essentially hand control of the House to Democrats.
To force a vote, the discharge petition must be signed by a majority of the House, 218 lawmakers. It is three signatures away, and the sponsors of the effort say they have people waiting to sign on.
If the remaining signatures are added June 12, the immigration votes would occur June 25. If the signatures don’t come in time, the current House calendar would allow just two other options for a discharge petition to be considered this year: July 23 or Dec. 10, when Congress likely will be rushing to finish its work before the congressional session ends.
All of California’s 39 Democratic House members have signed the petition, as have three of the state’s 14 Republican representatives — Denham and Reps. David Valadao of Hanford and Steve Knight of Palmdale.
President Trump last fall ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protected young immigrants who met certain requirements from deportation. The Senate made several unsuccessful attempts to pass a bill to resolve their status; the House hasn’t brought up any for consideration. Court orders have kept the program alive for the time being, while litigation continues.
Prospects for a legislative solution to the issue remain dim. If the discharge petition receives the necessary number of signatures, it would trigger a series of votes referred to as "Queen of the Hill," in which the House would debate and then vote on four very different pieces of immigration legislation. The bill that passes with the most votes — assuming that any bill gets a majority — would move on to the Senate.
There’s no guarantee any of the bills would get enough support, or that the Senate would approve one, much less that Trump would sign it into law.
All four bills — one favored by the Trump administration, one preferred by Democrats, one bipartisan proposal and another immigration bill of Speaker Paul D. Ryan's choice — would help Dreamers to some degree. They differ on how many people would be included and whether they would be granted a chance at eventual citizenship, as well as what trade-offs they would include. The administration has demanded a long list of new immigration restrictions and money for Trump’s proposed border wall in exchange for action to protect the Dreamers.