House GOP leaders bump against deadline to agree on an immigration bill or be forced to vote

All four bills — one favored by the Trump administration, one preferred by Democrats, one bipartisan proposal and another immigration bill of Speaker Paul D. Ryan's choice — would help Dreamers to some degree. They differ on how many people would be included and whether they would be granted a chance at eventual citizenship, as well as what trade-offs they would include. The administration has demanded a long list of new immigration restrictions and money for Trump’s proposed border wall in exchange for action to protect the Dreamers.