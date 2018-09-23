Kavanaugh accuser commits to Senate hearing Thursday as battle lines harden for a high-stakes confrontation

With a high-stakes Senate hearing set for Thursday morning, battle lines hardened Sunday between defenders of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and those of Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who says the federal judge sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.
After a lengthy phone call with committee staffers, Ford’s attorneys said Sunday that she would testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of Kavanaugh — not after, as she had sought — to present their opposing memories of a drunken party more than three decades ago where she says she was nearly raped.
“We’ve made important progress,” Ford’s attorneys Debra S. Katz, Lisa J. Banks and Michael R. Bromwich said in a statement. “Dr. Ford believes it is important for senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her. She has agreed to move forward.”
Depending how the confrontation plays out, the Senate showdown could provide the capstone to a painful political drama that has riveted Washington and has threatened to derail Kavanaugh’s expected confirmation to the nation’s highest court.
Ford’s allegations turned a partisan fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination into one of the most consequential such clashes in a generation, casting a shadow over November’s midterm elections, jeopardizing President Trump’s vow to cement conservative control of the Supreme Court, and providing more fuel for the wide-ranging cultural reckoning that is the #MeToo movement.
It still wasn’t clear Sunday who will ask the questions after Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, takes the oath.
Republicans reportedly want to use an outside female counsel to question Ford and Kavanaugh. All 11 Republicans on the committee are men, and they are anxious to avoid grilling a woman claiming sexual abuse on live TV in the #MeToo era. They also could use staff attorneys, rather than ask the questions themselves.
“We were told no decision has been made on this important issue, even though various senators have been dismissive of her account and should have to shoulder their responsibility to ask her questions,” Ford’s lawyers said.
Ford’s lawyers reportedly have pushed the committee to call other witnesses, including a former FBI agent who conducted a polygraph of Ford, and trauma experts who could testify to her long delay in coming forward.
The committee has decided it will not subpoena Kavanaugh’s classmate, Mark Judge, who Ford has said was in the room during the alleged assault at a Maryland house party in the early 1980s. Judge has said he does not recall the incident.
On Sunday, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Judiciary Committee, asserted the panel’s control over the proceedings, saying only its members would decide who to put on the stand, and who would question them.
“The committee determines which witnesses to call, how many witnesses to call, in what order to call them, and who will question them,” Grassley wrote to Ford’s legal team. “These are non-negotiable.”
The White House is wary about Ford’s testimony, nervous that she not only could damage Kavanaugh’s chances for confirmation in the 51-49 Senate, but her account could inspire more women to vote against Republican candidates on Nov. 6.
For Republicans, the questioning of Ford will need to tread a fine line between defending Kavanaugh — who has flatly denied the allegation — while avoiding a spectacle reminiscent of the demeaning verbal attacks 27 years ago, in the same committee, against Anita Hill.
Clarence Thomas was confirmed for the Supreme Court despite Hill’s claims of sexual harassment.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) suggested Sunday that Ford could say little to sway him. Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” he promised a fair hearing but said that “unless there’s something more” to support her accusation, he’s not going to withdraw his support for Kavanaugh.
“What am I supposed to do, go and ruin this guy’s life based on an accusation?” he asked. “I don’t know when it happened, I don’t know where it happened, and everybody named in regard to being there said it didn’t happen. I’m just being honest: Unless there’s something more, no, I’m not going to ruin Judge Kavanaugh’s life over this.”
By contrast, Sen. Mazie Hirono, the Hawaii Democrat who has emerged as one of Ford’s strongest backers, declared: “I believe her.”
“I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases,” Hirono said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “He’s very outcome-driven; he has a very ideological agenda.”
Democratic leaders renewed their demand for an FBI investigation of Ford’s claims, contending it could be carried out quickly.
In a letter released Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said President Trump had falsely suggested he had no authority to order such a probe.
“Contrary to your assertions, conducting background investigations on nominees has long been the FBI’s standard practice, and it is common for such background investigations to be reopened where new information about a nominee becomes known,” they wrote.
Republicans have generally backed the White House in saying that reopening an FBI background check on Kavanaugh would be pointless.
“Their [the FBI’s] role in this case is not to determine who is telling the truth,” Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” describing that as the task of the Judiciary Committee.
“I hope that we will get to the truth,” he said.
Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said on ABC’s “This Week” that he did not feel Ford had been treated well, and that he believed some Republican lawmakers “feel uneasy with the way this has been handled.”
The unexpected blow-up over a nomination that had been expected to sail through the Senate has also posed a challenge for politically ambitious women in the Trump administration, including Nikki Haley, the ambassador to the United Nations.
Interviewed on CNN, Haley was careful not to criticize Trump or fellow Republicans, but also said Ford should have her say before the committee.
“What I have said very clearly is: ‘Every accuser always deserves the right to be heard,’” she said. “But at the same time, I think the accused deserves the right to be heard.… The Senate has a huge responsibility here.”
Staff writer Sarah D. Wire in Washington contributed to this report.