Democrats demand Kavanaugh nomination be put on hold after sex assault accuser comes forward

Leading Democrats called Sunday for the Senate to put a hold on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court after a woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school publicly identified herself.
Her decision to step forward — confronting Kavanaugh with a named accuser — sharply changed the dynamics of the nomination. It set the stage for what could be a deeply bruising partisan battle, coming less than two months before midterm elections and at a time when President Trump is already facing heavy pressure over the decision by his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort to cooperate with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and his investigators.
The accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, a psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, identified herself in a Washington Post interview published Sunday — four days before the Senate Judiciary Committee was to vote on whether to endorse Kavanaugh’s lifetime appointment to the nation’s court, which would in turn set the stage for a vote by the full Senate.
Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, which initially came to public light last week.
Ford initially made her allegation in a letter delivered in July to Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. At the time, however, she insisted she did not want to be identified. Ford also contacted the Post in July, the newspaper reported.
Feinstein did not tell other committee Democrats about the allegation until last week. She said she withheld the information out of respect for Ford’s desire to remain anonymous. Late last week, when the existence of the letter became public, Feinstein said she had referred it to the FBI.
On Sunday, Feinstein, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and other Democratic senators quickly called for the judiciary panel’s vote to be set aside and for the FBI to investigate the allegations.
The developments threw into disarray the nomination of Kavanaugh, whose confirmation could place Trump’s stamp on the nation’s highest court for a generation, following the ascension of Justice Neil M. Gorsuch last year.
The highly charged dispute now creates a difficult dilemma for the GOP leadership as well as Republicans facing election challenges in November. GOP loyalists will be loath to break with Trump on such a high-profile nomination, but are uneasily mindful of a changing political climate on matters of sexual misconduct.
Two Republican women, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have not yet announced how they would vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination. If both of them were to oppose it, the nomination would likely fail.
With the #MeToo movement that has emerged over the last two years, allegations of misconduct, some of which fell far short of the kind of assault Ford has alleged, have derailed the careers of powerful men in Hollywood and in politics.
Notably, though, Trump himself has survived repeated accounts of sexual misbehavior, including the detailing by his former lawyer Michael Cohen of a hush-money payment to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, and accusations of sexual misconduct from more than a dozen other women, some dating back decades.
Even the “Access Hollywood” tape, with its captured audio of Trump making a profane reference to grabbing women by the genitals without their consent, did not prevent him from winning the 2016 election.
Feinstein, in her statement, said that “from the outset, I have believed these allegations were extremely serious and bear heavily on Judge Kavanaugh’s character.”
“I support Mrs. Ford’s decision to share her story, and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee,” Feinstein said.
Ford, providing the first public account of the alleged assault, told the Post that Kavanaugh and a friend, whom she described as drunk at the time, cornered her in a bedroom during a house party in Maryland in the early 1980s. She said Kavanaugh held her down on a bed, tried to pull off her bathing suit and the clothes she wore over it, and covered her mouth when she tried to scream.
She said she managed to break free when Kavanaugh’s friend fell or jumped on them and all three tumbled to the floor.
In response to her coming forward, Schumer called on the committee chairman, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), to put off the vote.
“Sen. Grassley must postpone the vote until, at a very minimum, these serious and credible allegations are thoroughly investigated. For too long, when woman have made serious allegations of abuse, they have been ignored. That cannot happen in this case,” the New York Democrat said.
“Judge Kavanaugh’s credibility has already been seriously questioned .… and now his credibility is even more suspect,” said Schumer. “To railroad a vote now would be an insult to the women of America and the integrity of the Supreme Court.”
But Republicans on the Judiciary Committee indicated no intention of delaying the vote based on the allegations.
Taylor Foy, a spokesman for Grassley, said Sunday it was "disturbing that these uncorroborated allegations from more than 35 years ago" would be put forward with the vote only days away.
"It raises a lot of questions about Democrats' tactics and motives," Foy said.
2:25 p.m.: This article was updated with additional background and reaction.
The article was initially published at 1:40 p.m.