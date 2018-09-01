McCain's funeral at Washington National Cathedral caps days of tributes, with eulogies from Obama and Bush

Under the soaring neo-Gothic arches of the National Cathedral, official Washington was set to gather Saturday to say farewell to Sen. John McCain, capping days of tributes to the war hero and two-time Republican presidential contender who died last week of brain cancer at the age of 81.
Two former presidents who prevented McCain from winning that title, Democrat Barack Obama and Republican George W. Bush, were to deliver eulogies to the sixth-term Arizona senator before 2,500 invited guests. Their keynote role was McCain’s idea — his final, poignant display of the bipartisanship that was his hallmark, and was celebrated at memorial services from Phoenix to the U.S. Capitol over the last three days.
In his dying weeks and months, McCain personally presided over many of the preparations for his remembrance, including an abundance of symbolic touchstones from his life and career.
On Saturday morning, the hearse bearing his casket across town from the Capitol to the cathedral was to stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where his wife of 38 years, Cindy, was to lay a wreath. McCain endured nearly six years of torture in captivity after being shot down as a Navy pilot over Hanoi, but later became a champion of postwar reconciliation and was a widely admired figure in Vietnam.
The memorial service at Washington National Cathedral was intended as a cap to public commemorations. The McCain family plans a private burial service on Sunday at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., where the senator, the son and grandson of four-star admirals, graduated in 1958.
Soprano Renee Fleming was to perform the Irish ballad “Danny Boy,” which friends and associates said McCain liked to listen to in the months following his diagnosis last year. The pallbearers chosen reflected the senator’s diverse friendships, including Joe Biden, his Democratic Senate colleague and Obama’s vice president; Russian dissident Victor Kara-Murza and actor-filmmaker Warren Beatty.
The funeral follows elegiac commemorations that began Wednesday in McCain’s home state of Arizona and continued on to the Capitol Rotunda, where his body lay in state Friday, an honor accorded to few Americans. Members of both parties praised the late lawmaker as the embodiment of the traditional ideals of patriotism and civility in a bitterly polarized political era.
McCain made clear before his death that President Trump — whom he disdained as violating those ideals, and who publicly returned McCain’s enmity — would not be welcome at his funeral. Tributes this week, and McCain’s own posthumous farewell delivered Monday by a longtime aide, avoided mentioning Trump by name but lamented the divisiveness in the nation’s capital and beyond that the president has come to represent.
Trump, who had denigrated the senator’s stature as a war hero for his years of brutal captivity in North Vietnam, had publicly mocked McCain to the end at political rallies. On Friday, as McCain for the last time was brought to the Capitol where he’d served in the House and Senate, Trump attended a fundraiser in North Carolina.
A sudden hard rain fell as an honor guard, made up of members of the branches of the U.S. military, carried the casket up the steps of the Capitol’s East Front. The suddenly drenched flag atop it was changed before the casket was carried into the Rotunda, where members of Congress, governors, diplomats and military officers awaited.
There, the half-hour ceremony offered up the sometimes uncomfortable spectacle of Trump’s principal political allies hailing McCain’s long public service.
“The president asked me to be here, on behalf of a grateful nation, to pay a debt of honor and respect to a man who served our country throughout his life in uniform and in public office,” said Vice President Mike Pence.
House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), who abandoned his resistance to candidate Trump to throw his weight behind the president’s agenda, called McCain “one of the bravest souls our nation has produced.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who for years had battled bitterly and ultimately successfully against McCain’s signature priority, campaign finance reform, described him as an American hero.
“We thank God for giving this country John McCain,” McConnell said.
Also present at the Capitol ceremonies were Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, both former Marine Corps generals. So was Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, a former senator who has been a favorite target of the president for not protecting him from the Russia investigation, and Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who likewise has become a Trump nemesis in the process of overseeing that sprawling inquiry by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
McCain’s snowy-haired, 106-year-old mother, Roberta, was brought close to the casket in her wheelchair to honor the man she still called “Johnny.”
Throughout the steamy afternoon and into the evening, thousands of members of the public filed into the Rotunda to pass by McCain’s casket, which rested atop a pine catafalque built more than a century and a half ago for President Lincoln. An honor guard of U.S. Capitol Police was to stand vigil overnight under the vast Capitol dome.
It was nearly a year ago that McCain received his grim diagnosis of an aggressive glioblastoma, the same type of brain tumor that killed his good friend Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, the Massachusetts Democrat, in 2009. His family announced on Aug. 24 that medical treatment for his cancer was being discontinued; the next day, he was dead.