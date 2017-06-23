When one of the country’s largest accounting firms destroyed thousands of files and emails after the Enron energy giant collapsed in a massive fraud in 2001, federal prosecutors were sure the shredding was a clear case of obstruction of justice.

“This case was really about a simple principle,” Andrew Weissmann, the lead prosecutor on the Arthur Andersen accounting scandal, said at the time. “Which is, when you expect the police, don’t destroy evidence.”

After the company appealed its conviction, saying prosecutors had bent the law in an overzealous pursuit of a culprit, deputy solicitor general Michael Dreeben told the Supreme Court that the government’s aggressive approach was justified.

“It’s the corporate equivalent of seeing something that looks like a crime scene and sending somebody in before the police can get the yellow tape up, to wipe down the fingerprints,” Dreeben argued.

The court unanimously disagreed in 2005, tossing the conviction out due to improper instruction of the jury. By then, Arthur Andersen had given up its U.S. accounting licenses and 85,000 people had lost their jobs.

Dreeben and Weissmann will bring that searing experience to their new jobs working for Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel investigating any links or coordination between President Trump’s associates and the Russian government — a probe that has expanded to include whether the president sought to obstruct an FBI investigation.

These are guys that have a particular skill set that seems uncomfortably close to a potential case against Donald Trump. — Jonathan Turley, George Washington University law professor

Mueller has made no public comments since he was appointed May 17, but his first 13 hires speak volumes: They include veteran prosecutors who spent years unraveling complicated conspiracies in high-pressure cases. Some legal experts say that may be bad news for the president.

“These are guys that have a particular skill set that seems uncomfortably close to a potential case against Donald Trump,” said Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, who says he is skeptical of the publicly available evidence so far.

“This is a team with prosecutors who have not been timid in stretching the criminal code when it comes to prosecutions,” he added.

Trump, who has repeatedly denied collusion with Moscow or obstruction of justice, on Friday denounced Mueller’s team for what he claimed was partisan bias.

“I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters, some of them worked for Hillary Clinton,” Trump said in an interview on “Fox & Friends.” “I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous if you want to know the truth.”

He also criticized Mueller’s friendship with James B. Comey as “very bothersome.” Comey succeeded Mueller as FBI director until Trump fired him May 9, apparently out of anger at the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“Robert Mueller is an honorable man and hopefully he’ll come up with an honorable conclusion,” Trump added.

To staff up, Mueller — who is a registered Republican — first turned to WilmerHale, the Washington-based law firm he joined after leaving the FBI in 2013.

WilmerHale also represents Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, as well as Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, in the Russia probes. After an ethics review, the Justice Department determined that Mueller did not have a conflict of interest.

Mueller picked two trusted colleagues from the firm: James Quarles III and Aaron Zebley, in his first round of hires.

Quarles helped bring down a president in the 1970s as a member of the Watergate special prosecutor’s team investigating President Nixon. He later focused his practice on civil litigation.

Zebley, Mueller’s longtime chief of staff at the FBI, is a national security expert: he worked in the Justice Department’s national security division and as an FBI counter-terrorism agent. He also served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Alexandria, Va.

A federal grand jury there appears to be part of the FBI investigation: It has issued subpoenas to associates of Michael Flynn, who was ousted in February as Trump’s national security advisor for lying about his Russian contacts.

Mueller also hired Jeannie Rhee, a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department, where she advised the Obama White House and other departments on criminal law, executive privilege and national security.

He also brought on Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer who specializes in money laundering and organized crime, and Elizabeth Prelogar, a former Supreme Court clerk who speaks Russian. She joined Mueller from the Solicitor General’s office.

Peter Carr, Mueller’s spokesman, said additional hires were in the pipeline. None of the lawyers hired so far were giving interviews.

Despite Trump’s complaints of political bias, the group’s known affiliations are a mix.

Mueller is a longtime Republican. President George W. Bush appointed him as FBI director a week before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. President Obama asked him to stay in the post for two years beyond the normal 10-year term.

At least four members of his team — Quarles, Weissmann, Rhee and Prelogar — have given money to Democrats, with total contributions of about $50,000 since 1990, campaign finance records show. Rhee also has done legal work for the Clinton Foundation, a nonprofit organization that operates as a worldwide charity.

Quarles gave the most — more than $34,000, including the maximum of $2,700 to Clinton’s presidential campaign last year. He mostly backed Democrats, but he gave $2,500 to Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), and $250 to former Rep. George Allen (R-Va.)