EPA used disavowed research to justify putting dirtier trucks on the road

Yet the EPA is undeterred. Its crusade to lift an Obama-era ban on these heavily polluting vehicles known as "gliders" perseveres, largely at the behest of a small group of activists on the right and one generous political donor, Tennessee businessman Tommy Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald, who has met privately with Pruitt and who held a campaign event in 2016 for Trump at one of his facilities, says restricting the sale of the trucks and the kits to build them threatens 22,000 jobs.