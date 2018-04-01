In Easter Sunday tirade, Trump says he will make no deal to help Dreamers, threatens again to scrap NAFTA

President Trump unleashed an Easter Sunday tweet storm in which he threatened to cancel the North American Free Trade Agreement, railed about a lack of security on the border with Mexico and blamed Democrats for the demise of a "Dreamers" deportation-deferral program that his administration terminated.
The president's series of Twitter postings from his Florida resort at Mar-a-Lago stood in contrast to his earlier tweet – albeit in all capital letters – to mark one of the most joyous days on the Christian calendar.
Within two hours, the president, who is facing crises on multiple fronts, vented frustration over one of his campaign's central talking points, a border wall that he said Mexico would pay for.
Congress has so far provided only limited funds for the wall project, leading Trump to reportedly seek other funding avenues, including diverting money allocated to the U.S. military.
The "nuclear option" referred to by Trump refers to a call to change Senate rules that call for major legislation to be approved by 60 votes, rather than by a simple majority. Leaders of Trump's own party have balked at making any such change.
In the series of tweets, Trump also appeared to rule out any effort to reach a deal with Democrats over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Trump had earlier scuttled a bipartisan deal meant to provide protection for some people who arrived in the United States illegally as children.
After canceling the DACA program, Trump offered to work with Congress to reinstate it but only if the legislation included money for the border wall and sharp new limits on legal immigration.