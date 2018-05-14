Jared Kushner may face new scrutiny over tangled financial holdings

"My dad's arrest made me realize I didn't want to be a prosecutor anymore,'' Kushner told the Real Deal, a real estate trade magazine, a decade later. "If you're convicting murderers, it's one thing. It's often fairly clear. When you get into things like white-collar crime, there are often a lot of nuances. Seeing my father's situation, I felt what happened was obviously unjust in terms of the way they pursued him."