'Trump TV' goes live from the White House (mostly on Fox)

As Trump has increased his media contacts lately — he’s done five television interviews in the last five days, including on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” as well as a 37-minute session with the Associated Press — ​​​​​​ he continues to favor Fox News. Again with Shine as impresario, the president has done several on-camera interviews with Fox hosts before taking the stage at his “Make America Great Again” rallies, with the crowd of supporters as a backdrop.