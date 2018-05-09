Rebellious Republicans move to force a House vote on Dreamers despite leaders' objections

A bipartisan group of House members led by California's Jeff Denham filed a petition Wednesday to force a vote on four immigration bills over the objections of Republican leadership.
It's rare for a Republican lawmaker to attempt to force a vote against the wishes of a House speaker from his own party. Getting the backing of enough colleagues to actually take advantage of the arcane maneuver is almost unheard of.
Republicans lined up to sign the petition as the House opened Wednesday morning. It needs 218 signatures to be considered. If at least 18 Republicans now sign the petition, it is expected that all Democrats will also sign, providing the signatures needed to force a vote.
Denham, a Republican from Turlock, said in an interview beforehand that he expects over a dozen House Republicans to sign Wednesday morning, and he's "extremely confident" that the rest of the GOP members he needs will follow closely behind.
If all 193 Democrats sign the so-called discharge petition, it will take fewer than 20 Republicans to trigger debate on the four immigration bills.
A discharge petition can only be brought up on the first and third Monday of the month when the House is in session. June 25 is the next time the House is in session on one of those Mondays.
"The speaker can still bring up a bill any time he wants, but if he doesn't, June 25 is coming," Denham said.
Democrats and some rank-and-file Republicans say they are frustrated that House Speaker Paul D. Ryan won't allow consideration of bills to address the legal status of hundreds of thousands of people brought to the country illegally as children, including many Californians. They were provided temporary deportation relief and work permits under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Trump ended the program last fall, and told the House and Senate they had until March 5 to fix it. Congress' attempts at a solution stalled after a federal judge temporarily stopped the program from shutting down in pending legal challenges. The Supreme Court refused the Trump administration's request to expedite the case, and it could be fall at the earliest before it makes its way through the normal appeals process.
"The president gave us a deadline, and Congress failed to meet that deadline without even a debate," Denham said.
Follow @sarahdwire on Twitter