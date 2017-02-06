Essential Politics: Legal fight over suspended travel ban continues today in 'out of control' California

President Trump's controversial travel ban was put on hold over the weekend after a federal judge issued a nationwide temporary order that reopened the flow of travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The order came in response to a lawsuit filed by Washington and Minnesota arguing that the ban amounts to religious discrimination against Muslims in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

The Justice Department appealed the order, saying the judge "second guessed" the president on national security, but early Sunday the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals denied the administration’s request to immediately reinstate Trump's travel ban, instead asking both sides to file arguments by Monday.

Maura Dolan explores how the court, which is seated in San Francisco and viewed as the most liberal federal appeals court, will approach the case.

Michael A. Memoli, Jaweed Kaleem and Lisa Mascaro have the story on what this first challenge to the Trump administration means.

Trump continued to criticize the judge on Twitter on Sunday, saying he and the court system are to blame if something happens.

The ban drew protests around the world over the weekend, and a new poll found that two-thirds of Californians disapprove of the ban.

In an interview aired Sunday, Trump declared California to be "out of control" and threatened to withhold federal funding to the Golden State if it declares itself a sanctuary state for immigrants.

PROTESTS AT CONGRESSIONAL OFFICES

Demonstrations by anti-Trump groups have escalated in the last week in California, Christine Mai-Duc reports, with protesters popping up at the offices of several Republican members of Congress. Many are part of a national network of protesters calling themselves “Indivisible” that is copying tactics from the anti-Obama tea party.

The situation got so tense at Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall Saturday that the Elk Grove Republican had to be escorted out by police.

Hundreds showed up at Rep. Steve Knight's office and handed over hundreds of letters urging him not to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

CALIFORNIA'S $368 BILLION IN FEDERAL CASH

Anxiety among Democrats and some activist groups over the president's early actions is high, and talk in California has turned to how much money the state receives from the federal government and what might happen to it.

How much money is it? A lot. In his Sunday column, John Myers offers a sketch of some $368 billion in federal dollars that flow into the Golden State every year — and why very little of it could be subject to political punishment by Washington.

WHY CALIFORNIA LAWMAKERS CAN'T FIGURE OUT WHAT TO DO WITH AIRBNB

Battles over Airbnb and other short-term rentals are ongoing in city halls across California. But despite their efforts, state lawmakers have failed to pass legislation either to crack down on short-term rentals or make it easier for the industry to operate.

The reason, Liam Dillon reports: Neither Airbnb nor their opponents, chiefly those in the labor movement, have been able to out-muscle each other politically, nor have legislators figured out how to address sticky tax issues between cities and the state.

THE HEART OF THE OBAMACARE DEBATE IN CALIFORNIA IS IN THE CENTRAL VALLEY

Valley residents won't hesitate to tell you they often feel overlooked by California's coastal cities. But the spotlight is now on the region for one of the fiercest political battles brewing in the Trump era: the future of the Affordable Care Act.