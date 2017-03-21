This is where all of California's House Republicans stand on the GOP healthcare bill

Less than two days before they are scheduled to vote, a handful of California’s 14 Republican members of Congress say they are still weighing how to vote on the GOP plan to undo and replace parts of the Affordable Care Act.

California’s 38 House Democrats have lined up pretty firmly against the bill, as have most of the chamber’s Democrats, so Republicans are on their own to pass the bill. House Republicans can afford to lose up to 20 members and still pass it with a simple majority.

More than half of California’s Republicans have said they’ll vote yes or are leaning yes. None of the 14 Republicans in the delegation have committed to voting no on the bill, which is scheduled for Thursday, the anniversary of the day President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act. Here’s where they stand so far:

Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) (Douglas Graham / Roll Call)

Rep. Jeff Denham: Undecided

Denham of Turlock was among a group of Republican members who met with President Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon. He said he’s still reviewing the bill, but “we’re actually working on finding a resolution.”

“We need greater access in California. We continue to expand our Medicaid population without reimbursing doctors, so we end up having not only a doctor shortage but doctors that won’t see Medicaid patients," Denham said.

Rep. David Valadao: Undecided

Valadao of Hanford said between votes Tuesday that he is still looking at the changes House leaders put forward Monday night to make the bill more palatable, and is “still weighing our options.”

Rep. Paul Cook: Undecided

Cook of Yucca Valley said he is undecided.

“Ensuring that Americans have access to affordable quality care is paramount. As far as the American Health Care Act, I’m still studying the details of it,” Cook said in a statement last week.

Rep. Steve Knight: Undecided

Knight of Palmdale has said he doesn’t have a position on the bill at this point.

“The future of our nation’s healthcare is extremely important and warrants thorough examination and discussion, which is why we will continue to carefully review the recent proposed changes to the bill and discuss its impacts with members of our community,” Knight said in a statement.

Rep. Darrell Issa: Leaning no

Issa of Vista said last week he’s not prepared to vote for the bill. He said the Republican Party could do better. His staff said Tuesday that even with changes, he still has reservations.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa: Leaning yes

LaMalfa of Richvale said he’s still looking at the details, but as long as he’s satisfied that the original recipients of Medicaid will continue to be covered, he's expecting to vote yes.

“I’m hearing good things, so I'm leaning that way for now,” he said.” There are aspects of Medicaid that need to be able to ride this out through the transition.”

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher: Leaning yes

Rohrabacher of Huntington Beach said last week that he was reviewing the bill. His staff recently said he is leaning toward voting yes.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy: Yes

McCarthy of Bakersfield has vocally defended the bill.

“Thursday will be a big day. Thursday will be the day that we keep our word that we will repeal and replace,” he said in a news conference.

Rep. Mimi Walters: Yes

Walters of Irvine indicated last week that she supports the bill.

She said in a statement that it “offers real solutions that will allow Americans to have healthcare plans that work for them” and keeps Republicans’ healthcare promises.

Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove) (Los Angeles Times)

Rep. Tom McClintock: Yes

McClintock of Elk Grove was once a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of far-right Republicans who largely oppose the bill. He was initially leery of the bill, especially when the Congressional Budget Office’s report showed it would have a substantial negative effect on older, low-income workers.

But he announced Tuesday that he would vote for the bill, saying changes to the bill had satisfied him.

“I wish it did everything necessary to restore an optimal health insurance market,” McClintock said on the House floor Tuesday. “But it moves us toward that goal, and even as a stand-alone measure, I am confident it will ultimately create a market in most states that will produce better services, greater choices and lower costs for the vast majority of Americans.”

His move won him praise from Trump during Republicans’ closed-door meeting Tuesday morning, according to a person in the room.

Rep. Devin Nunes: Yes

“I’m for it, yes. It’s a no-brainer," Nunes (R-Tulare), who served on Trump’s transition team, said between votes Tuesday. “We’re going to give good quality healthcare to all Americans. Coming from the San Joaquin Valley where we play second fiddle to big cities, this is a huge advantage for us.”

https://twitter.com/KenCalvert/status/842478014491512832

Rep. Ken Calvert: Yes

Calvert of Corona has been a vocal supporter of the bill since it was first announced, and his staff said he supports the amended bill, though he will keep an eye on any changes that could happen on the House floor.

Rep. Duncan Hunter: Yes

Hunter of Alpine was an early backer of Trump’s campaign and supports the bill.

“The longer Congress sits idle, the longer it’s going to take to create room for the market to adjust and foster the type of competition that will actually compel lower rates and access,” said his chief of staff, Joe Kasper.

Rep. Ed Royce: Unknown

Royce of Fullerton has not said anything publicly about the bill.

