California Gov. Jerry Brown rejects bill to prohibit schools from starting before 8:30 a.m.

“If we as a Legislature do not make it a point to assist and support our schools to adequately implement the provisions of this bill, we will hurt school and students’ performance, rather than help it,” Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes (D-Grand Terrace) said on the Assembly floor. “But I want to listen to the students who've called me — like Diego and Raquel and Gabi and Izzy — who tell me this would be a good thing.”