It's Week 4 of Trump's presidency. We're keeping track of the major events

President Trump ’s fourth week in office got off to a rough start with the resignation of his national security advisor. Michael Flynn resigned late Monday in the wake of revelations about conversations he had with a Russian official during the transition between the Obama and Trump administrations. Here’s a look at what’s happened so far:

Tuesday

Don’t you love politics? Spicer says the White House has been investigating Flynn's conduct for more than two weeks and that he had been fired because of an "eroding level of trust."

Several hours after Spicer's briefing, Pence's spokesman, Marc Lotter, says that the vice president "became aware of incomplete information that he’d received on Feb. 9 — last Thursday night — based on media accounts. He did an inquiry based on those media accounts."

Kellyanne Conway is in hot water. The Office of Government Ethics recommends that the White House investigate and possibly discipline Trump’s counselor for telling people last week to buy from Ivanka Trump’s fashion line.

Are you ready to rumble? Linda McMahon is. The Senate confirmed the former wrestling entertainment executive to lead the Small Business Administration.

