Scant abortion-related ER visits suggest there's no medical basis for restrictive laws, study says

The regulations have led to the shuttering of many clinics where abortion services were provided. Between 2011 and 2014, the total number of facilities providing abortion services in the United States declined 3%, from 1,720 to 1,671, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks trends in reproductive health. The toll on clinics — smaller facilities that have been most directly affected by the stricter regulations — was greater, with 6% shutting down in the same period.