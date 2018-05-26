Deep brain stimulation may offer treatment for type 2 diabetes, study suggests

This measure of metabolic health is called "insulin sensitivity," and it is one of many metabolic functions that goes awry in people with obesity. In those who develop type 2 diabetes, sensitivity to insulin becomes so impaired that the body is tricked into believing less insulin is needed, and it pares back its production. The insulin-producing cells in the pancreas will often atrophy and die in response. As a person's insulin production declines, an external supply of insulin is needed to control blood sugar and deliver fuel to muscles and organs.