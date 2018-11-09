To burn the most calories, it helps to heed the clock

“One take-away is indeed that for optimal health, including metabolic health, it’s best for us to have a regular schedule seven days a week — getting up and going to bed at the same time and eating our meals at the same time,” said senior author Jeanne F. Duffy, a neuroscientist and sleep specialist at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. “We have these powerful clocks in ourselves and they’re prepared to deal with certain events – eating and sleeping — at particular times everyday. So we want them to be optimally prepared for that.”