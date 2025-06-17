Letters to the Editor: Dodgers fans voice their disappointment over team’s silence on ICE raids

To the editor: I would like to thank columnist Dylan Hernandez for his piece on the Dodgers’ silence as Los Angeles remains under occupation ( “Cowardly Dodgers remain silent as ICE raids terrorize their fans,” June 14). This is an abomination.

I say this as a native Angeleno and lifelong Dodgers fan. Like Dodger Stadium itself, I was born in 1962. I attended games before Fernando Valenzuela’s arrival and can say unequivocally that he changed the Dodgers for the better, making it a team for the whole city and making the fan experience far more vibrant and entertaining.

For 45 years, the Dodgers have benefited from the spirit and the income stream that the Mexican American and immigrant communities have given them. During last fall’s victory parade, we heard a lot about how the Los Angeles fans, without exception, contributed to the World Series win.

Hernandez is exactly right. The Dodgers’ silence is a terrible betrayal of their fans’ dedication and support.

My heart broke a little Saturday to see so many Dodgers caps and apparel at the Whittier “No Kings” rally. In a better world, the Dodgers would encourage the use of their caps as a sign of solidarity among Angelenos and against the forces trying to destroy our city.

Lori Davies, Brea

..

To the editor: I want to sincerely thank Hernandez for this recent column. His words cut through the noise, calling out the hypocrisy that many have chosen to ignore for far too long. But I also write to ask that we remember this violence didn’t begin with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Before federal agents targeted our neighborhoods with raids — and before the Dodgers organization chose to visit President Trump at the White House — this same corporation played a direct role in the forcible removal and destruction of three thriving Mexican American communities: Palo Verde, La Loma and Bishop .

My family, the Arechigas, was among those violently displaced to make way for the stadium. This wasn’t just a corporate land grab — it was a coordinated act between the city of Los Angeles and the Dodgers organization. Together, they demolished our homes and erased our communities. The Dodgers continue to profit off the land through promotions and nostalgia, all while ignoring our calls for reparations and the return of generational wealth. The continued use of “Chavez Ravine” only deepens that erasure — obscuring the truth that Palo Verde, La Loma and Bishop were our homes.

To this day, our families continue to demand justice, public acknowledgment and meaningful reparations for what was taken — our homes, our land and our history. The current silence around ICE raids is painful, but for us, it is not new. It’s a continuation of the same disregard that began in the 1950s and has never truly ended.

Melissa Arechiga, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The Dodgers could make an impact by marching up to an ICE facility in their team uniforms and demanding that ICE (and the Marines and National Guard) leave. Such a demonstration would be impossible for Trump to ignore and could help lead to a withdrawal of the forces now terrorizing our community. At the very least, it could help restore the tarnished image the Dodgers now have.

Rob Jacobs, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: As a lifelong Dodgers fan (I’m in my late 60s), I sadly have to agree that the shocking silence of the club’s management in terms of support for its community of loyal fans, especially those of Latino heritage who have been unfairly demonized and terrorized over the last several weeks, is gutless and cowardly. The team of Jackie Robinson and many courageous others must do more. I, for one, will do my part by not attending any games this year. Rather, I will forgo spending the hundreds of dollars that I annually spend on tickets, parking and concessions and will donate those funds to local charities and community organizations that will better use the support. History is still watching.

William W. Carter, Newbury Park

..

To the editor: Michael Jordan, who was criticized for not being vocal on political or racial issues, once responded to backlash, “Republicans buy sneakers too.”

Roy Fassel, Los Angeles