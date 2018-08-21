The more you do to promote your cardiovascular health, the lower your risk of dementia

Study participants were given a score of 0, 1 or 2 for each of the categories, to reflect whether their compliance with the AHA’s targets was “poor,” “intermediate” or “optimal.” For example, to earn two points for a healthy diet, people had to eat at least one portion of fresh fruit, one portion of raw vegetables, and one portion of cooked fruit or vegetables each day, plus at least two portions of fish each week. To earn two points for weight, they had to have a body mass index under 25; to earn two points for blood pressure, they needed a reading below 120/80 mm Hg without the assistance of medication.