How the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention responds to a hurricane like Florence

West Nile virus, which can cause potentially fatal brain inflammation in one in 150 of people stricken, has been marching west-to-east across the county, and in the wet conditions likely to linger behind the storm, the mosquitoes that spread it — Asian tiger (or Aedes albopictus) mosquitoes — are likely to thrive. North Carolina has also had outbreaks in recent years of the chikungunya virus, spread by the Aedes egyptii species of mosquito, considered “very likely” to live and reproduce in the Carolinas. Fever and joint pain, as well as headache, rash and joint swelling develop three to seven days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito.