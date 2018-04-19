Fruit flies help explain why a male orgasm matters

Over a few days, male fruit flies that had the chance flew repeatedly into the red light (evidence of the rewards that came with doing so). And in the brains of these sexually satified fruit flies, the authors of the study observed a growing reservoir of a protein they call neuropeptide F (the curious abbreviation they chose for Neuropeptide NPF, a key neurotransmitter in the fruit fly's simple nervous system). That's the same neuropeptide that builds up in male fruit flies who actually mated with female partners.